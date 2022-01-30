 Contact Us
News World Stoltenberg: NATO has no plans to deploy combat troops to Ukraine if Russia invades

Stoltenberg: NATO has no plans to deploy combat troops to Ukraine if Russia invades

Asked on BBC Television whether he would rule out putting NATO troops in Ukraine if Russia does invade, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said: "We have no plans to deploy NATO combat troops to Ukraine ... we are focusing on providing support."

Reuters WORLD
Published January 30,2022
Subscribe
STOLTENBERG: NATO HAS NO PLANS TO DEPLOY COMBAT TROOPS TO UKRAINE IF RUSSIA INVADES

NATO has no plans to deploy combat troops to non-NATO member Ukraine in the event of a Russian invasion, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday.

Asked on BBC Television whether he would rule out putting NATO troops in Ukraine if Russia does invade, Stoltenberg said: "We have no plans to deploy NATO combat troops to Ukraine ... we are focusing on providing support."

"There is a difference between being a NATO member and being a strong and highly valued partner as Ukraine. There's no doubt about that."