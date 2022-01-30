Several hundred people demonstrate in Brussels against Covid measures

Around 1,600 people marched through Brussels on Sunday, according to a police estimate, in the Belgian capital's latest protest against Covid-19 restrictions.



After a similar demonstration turned violent last week, police reported that this protest passed without incident.



The participants marched to the Atomium landmark in the north of the city, demanding the removal of the Belgian government due to its handling of the pandemic.



Last week, about 50,000 people protested in Brussels, according to the police.



Towards the end of that demonstration, riots broke out. According to media reports, demonstrators threw objects at police officers and damaged buildings. The police used tear gas and water cannon. More than 200 people were taken into custody.



