News World Number of seriously ill Covid patients in Israel surpasses 1,000

Number of seriously ill Covid patients in Israel surpasses 1,000

DPA WORLD Published January 30,2022 Subscribe

For the first time in almost a year, the number of seriously ill coronavirus patients in Israel has risen above 1,000.



The Health Ministry announced late on Saturday that 1,010 patients with severe cases were being treated in hospitals.



The previous peak was in January 2021, when the number reached around 1,200 seriously ill patients.



Israeli hospitals are currently experiencing a high workload due to a steep rise in the number of flu patients since last year.



On Friday, around 53,000 new cases of Covid-19 were reported. A week ago, the number of new daily infections in Israel exceeded 85,000, the highest figure recorded in Israel since the pandemic began.



Computational biologist Eran Segal of the Weizmann Institute in Rechovot has said he suspects Israel has already passed the peak of its Omicron wave, according to media reports.







