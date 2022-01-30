In phone call with Ebrahim Raisi, Macron says more effort needed to 'accelerate' Iran nuclear talks

French President Emmanuel Macron in a discussion with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday said a deal on Iran 's nuclear activities was still possible but insisted on the need to boost efforts, Macron's office said on Sunday.



Macron's call with Raisi on Saturday came a day after the EU mediator said the latest negotiating round in Vienna had been put on pause while calling for "political decisions" to break the deadlock.



France, Germany and Britain, the so-called E3, are trying to save the 2015 Vienna agreement on Iran's nuclear activities.



"The president of the republic has reiterated his conviction that a diplomatic solution is possible and imperative and stressed that any agreement will require clear and sufficient commitment from all the parties," the French presidency said in a statement.



"Several months after negotiations resumed in Vienna, (Macron) insisted on the need to accelerate in order to quickly achieve tangible progress in this context," the French presidency said.



During a "long exchange" with his Iranian counterpart, Macron stressed "the need for Iran to show a constructive approach and return to the complete application of its obligations".





