Canada surpasses 3 million coronavirus cases

Coronavirus cases in Canada surged past the 3 million mark Saturday.

Cases reached 3,025,664 with an increase of 430,384 between Jan. 11 to 30, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

In the last 20 days, the death toll increased by 2,782 to 33,645.

The number of people who received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in Canada is more than 30.4 million, with over 15.3 million receiving a third dose.

Also, 10,340 people are still admitted to hospitals because of the virus.

The BA.2 sub-variant omicron was first detected in Canada in November, according to Canada's chief public health officer, Theresa Tam.

"We're one of the first countries to actually pick up on this variant, and we have at least over 100 identifications," Tam said.