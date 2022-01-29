Thousands join protests against Covid-19 measures across Germany

Thousands of people demonstrated across Germany on Saturday in the latest wave of protests against Covid-19 restrictions and vaccination requirements.



In the south-western city of Freiburg, around 4,500 people joined a demonstration against a proposed vaccination mandate and other measures to contain the pandemic, police said. Organizers had expected about 7,000 participants.



According to a police spokesperson, there were no incidents of note, although counter-demonstrators had tried to block the route of the march with bicycles.



In Brandenburg an der Havel, a town west of Berlin, the police broke up an unregistered demonstration against coronavirus policies. Participants faced charges for joining an unauthorized gathering or not following mask-wearing rules.



Several hundred people also demonstrated in Schwerin in the north-eastern state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern on Saturday. At its peak, the gathering had around 900 people, according to the police.



