Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan agree on complete ceasefire at border

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have agreed on a complete ceasefire at the border on Friday.

The press center of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan said that the two countries agreed on a complete ceasefire at the border following negotiations.

It was decided that all parties will withdraw the additional forces and vehicles sent to the border to their permanent deployment places, open the Batken-Isfana highway to traffic and conduct joint patrols on the border areas by the law enforcement officers of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to prevent conflict.

The tension between the civilians of the two countries on Thursday turned into a conflict between the border guard soldiers.



