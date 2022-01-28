FM Sergei Lavrov says Russia does not want war with Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Moscow did not want war with Ukraine and spoke positively about security proposals received from the United States .

The U.S. proposals were better than proposals received from NATO , said Lavrov, who said he expected to meet U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the next couple of weeks.

Lavrov said President Vladimir Putin would decide how to respond to the proposals.

U.S. USING UKRAINE TO HEAT UP TENSIONS WITH MOSCOW

Lavrov said the United States was using what he described as the "regime" of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to stoke tensions with Moscow.

Lavrov said Russia should perhaps consider precautionary measures to protect its diplomats in Ukraine. The United States and Canada are temporarily withdrawing the families of their diplomats in Ukraine due to the Russian military build-up near Ukraine's borders.

Russia has repeatedly denied that it is planning to invade its neighbour.





