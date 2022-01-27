Turkey calls for de-escalation of tensions between Ukraine, Russia

Turkey's National Security Council on Thursday called for de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The escalation is not in the interest of anyone, the council, chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, said in a statement after meeting at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

Russia recently amassed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine's eastern border, prompting fears that the Kremlin could be planning another military offensive against its former Soviet neighbor.

Moscow has denied that it is preparing to invade and said its troops are there for exercises.

On Wednesday, Erdoğan reiterated that he is ready to host the leaders of Russia and Ukraine to "pave the way for re-establishing peace" as tensions between the two countries show little sign of diminishing.

"Turkey wants tensions between Russia and Ukraine to be resolved before they turn into a new crisis," the president said during a televised interview.

RAPPROCHEMENT PROCESS BETWEEN TURKEY AND ARMENIA

On the recent rapprochement process between Turkey and Armenia, the National Security Council statement stressed the importance of the improvement of mechanisms and efforts to strengthen peace and stability in the South Caucasus, with the constructive and sincere efforts of the parties, especially Turkey and Armenia.

Turkey and Armenia have long been at odds over a myriad of issues, including Armenia's refusal to recognize their shared border to historical incidents involving the Ottoman Empire's Armenian population during World War I in 1915.

The first meeting of special representatives from both countries was held on Jan. 14 in Moscow, Russia.

According to a statement by Turkey's Foreign Ministry, the parties exchanged preliminary views on the process "in a positive and constructive atmosphere" and "agreed to continue negotiations without preconditions aiming at full normalization."



