Biden to host German chancellor Feb 7 at White House

US President Joe Biden will host German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House on Feb. 7, the executive mansion announced Thursday.

The forthcoming visit is being billed as an "opportunity to affirm the deep and enduring ties between the United States and Germany," spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in a statement.

"The leaders will discuss their shared commitment to both ongoing diplomacy and joint efforts to deter further Russian aggression against Ukraine," she said.

Biden and Scholz will also address the coronavirus pandemic, climate change, and "promoting economic prosperity and international security based on our shared democratic values," according to the White House.

The meeting comes amid western concerns of a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine with NATO and the US saying Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on its border with the former Soviet Republic, and staging troops in Belarus.

In both cases, the Kremlin denies preparing for a military offensive and maintains its troops are taking part in routine exercises.