UK PM Johnson says he will not resign, criticises EU, China

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he had no intention of resigning over a series of lockdown-breaking gatherings at his Downing Street office and residence, pledging to get on with the job.

Answering questions in parliament, Johnson was accused by opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer of changing his story over the gatherings and misleading parliament, an offence which the prime minister agreed should trigger a resignation.

Asked if he would step down, Johnson replied: "No."

"I don't deny it, and for all sorts of reasons, many people may want me out of the way, but the reason why he (Starmer) wants me out of the way is because he knows this government can be trusted to deliver," he said to cheers from his Conservative lawmakers.

"We've taken the tough decisions, we've got the big calls right and we're and in particular I am getting on with the job."

Johnson also accused the European Union of implementing part of the Brexit agreement covering trade with Northern Ireland in an "insane and pettifogging way".

"The EU is implementing this in an insane and pettifogging way and we need to sort it out," Johnson told parliament, complaining that the so-called Northern Ireland protocol was stopping some food delivers and other difficulties.

He made remarks about China and Taiwan issue too, saying that an incursion of Taiwan's air defence zone by China's air force is not conducive to peace and stability in the region.

"The Chinese military flights that have taken place near Taiwan in recent days ... are not conducive for peace and stability in the region," he told parliament. "And what we need is a peace treaty and constructive dialogues by people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait."

Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory, has complained for more than a year of repeated missions by China's air force. It reported the largest incursion since October on Sunday.