South Korea logs record 13,000 new COVID-19 cases

South Korea on Wednesday reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases for the second day running, registering over 13,000 infections amid the rapid spread of the omicron variant, local media reported.

During the past 24 hours, 13,012 cases were confirmed, up from 8,571 infections a day earlier, Yonhap News Agency quoted the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency as saying.

The total caseload has risen to 762,983, and with 32 more related deaths, the fatality count has reached 6,620.

The daily figures have spiked from around 3,800 to over 7,500 since early last week.

Health officials have asked people to stay home during the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday break that begins this weekend and continues to next Wednesday.

Meanwhile, President Moon Jae-in is set to preside over a COVID-19 response meeting, according to a senior presidential official.

South Korea has so far fully vaccinated 85.5% of the country's 52 million population. As many as 25.78 million people have also received booster shots.