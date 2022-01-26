Russian and Ukrainian political advisors to meet in Paris for talks

Representatives of Ukraine and Russia were due to meet on Wednesday for the first time since their border tensions began to flare late last year, spurring fears that Moscow could launch an invasion.



The meeting in Paris was set to convene at noon (1100 GMT) and brings together political advisors in the four-country Normandy format, which also includes France and Germany.



Sources close to the French presidency said the talks will focus on humanitarian measures as well as the possibility of holding formal negotiations over the status of the Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, where Russian-backed separatists control swathes of territory.



Armed conflict between Ukraine and the separatists broke out in 2014 but has since turned into a stalemate with regular eruptions of shelling and skirmishes.



Starting in November, the United States and Europe began sounding the alarm about a large build up of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border, prompting worries that Moscow was planning a military offensive that would dramatically escalate their simmering conflict.



Germany and France have been mediating in the conflict since 2014 but a peace settlement plan they negotiated among the parties involved in eastern Ukraine has long been stalled.



Trilateral talks were held at the beginning of January. German and French representatives travelled to Moscow and Kiev, but representatives of Ukraine and Russia did not sit together at the negotiating table.



According to UN estimates, more than 14,000 people have been killed in fighting between Ukrainian government troops and separatists loyal to the Kremlin in the Donbas.

