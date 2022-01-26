RKI reports fresh record for German weekly Covid incidence rate

Germany's seven-day incidence - the number of Covid infections registered per 100,000 people over a week - has surged past the 900-mark, according to official data.



The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) in Berlin, the country's disease control agency, reported a seven-day incidence of 940.6 on Wednesday. This is a new record, up from 894.3 a day earlier.



A week ago, the seven-day incidence stood at 584.4; a month ago, it was 220,7.



According to the fresh figures released by the RKI on Wednesday morning, German health authorities reported 164,000 Covid cases in a 24-hour period. A week ago, 112,323 new infections were recorded.



The rising numbers are attributed to the dominance of Omicron, the more transmissible variant of the coronavirus that has already caused soaring infection numbers in other countries.



Experts assume that there will be an increasing number of cases that are not recorded in the RKI data, partly because testing capacities and health authorities are at their limits in many places.



The daily death toll stood at 166, down from the 239 fatalities reported a week ago.



The number of coronavirus patients admitted to hospitals per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was 4.07 (3.87 on Monday) according to Tuesday's RKI figures.



