NATO members agree response to Russian security proposals

NATO's 30 alliance members have agreed a joint written response to Russia's security proposals to be sent immediately to Moscow, sources have confirmed to dpa.



The Western alliance's NATO council has adopted the communication and it is to be sent in addition to a message communicated by the United States to Russia.



Moscow had also sent a separate proposal to Washington for security arrangements between the US and Russia only.



According to NATO sources, the joint written response to Russia is not to be published for the time being and diplomats have said the response does not contain any major concessions to Moscow.



Sources stressed that the response made clear Russia's major security demands are unacceptable to NATO however the communication does include offers such as arms control to try and keep Moscow negotiating.



