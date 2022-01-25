Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan face massive power outages

Power supply disruptions have been reported in major cities of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday, according to international media outlets.

In Kazakhstan, outages were reported in Almaty, Shymkent, Taraz and Turkistan, and nearby areas. With interconnected grids in the country, the outages also affected Bishkek, Osh and some other cities in Kyrgyzstan.

Uzbekistan's Ministry of Energy said work is ongoing to resolve power disruptions in several regions.

The ministry noted that the large-scale power outages are linked to a major accident in the energy system, which occurred on Tuesday at 11.00 local time, according to the media outlets.

The reports note that the Ministry of Housing and Communal Services warned of possible interruptions in the operation of heating, water supply and sewerage systems.