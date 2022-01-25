Turkish aid group distributes meat to needy families in Somalia

The Turkish Red Crescent conducted humanitarian activities on Tuesday in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, distributing meat to families in need.

The aid group said 1,743 packages were distributed to families in Garasbaley, orphanages, and centers for disabled people.

"The slaughter and distribution of 1,743 shares (249 livestock) of votive, Akika and Sukur qurban was carried out by the Turkish Red Crescent," the head of the delegation in Somalia Orhan Kokcu told Anadolu Agency, referring to different kinds of sacrificial religious offerings Muslims often make.

He said each family was given 5-kilogram (11 pounds) packages, with more than 4,701 families benefiting from the assistance.

Kokcu said the group would continue providing assistance on Wednesday to residents in Mogadishu and plans to slaughter 158 more livestock.

The distribution comes as Somalia is witnessing one of its worst droughts in decades.