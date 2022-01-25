Power blackout hits Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan

Authorities and residents of the central Asian nations of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan reported electrical power outages in major cities on Tuesday, but the cause was unclear.

The grids of the three ex-Soviet republics are interconnected, though Kazakhstan also has a connection to the Russian power grid it can use to cover unexpected shortages.

But Kazakhstan's North-South power line, which links densely populated southern Kazakhstan and its two neighbours to major power stations in northern Kazakhstan and the Russian network, was disconnected on Tuesday morning due to "emergency imbalances" in the Central Asian part of the grid, grid operator KEGOC said.

Outages were reported in Kazakhstan's largest city Almaty and several major southern cities close to the Uzbek and Kyrgyz borders.

Authorities in Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan said they were restarting power plants after emergency shutdowns and would initially remain disconnected from the Central Asian grid.