19 KILLED IN CLUB FIRE SPARKED BY FIGHTING IN INDONESIAS WEST PAPUA

At least 19 people were killed overnight after a dispute at a nightclub sparked a fire in Indonesia's West Papua province, police and local television said on Tuesday.



The Double O club in Sorong city was torched after fighting broke out between two groups of people there, national police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo said.



"One person died in the clash and 18 others were killed in the burning nightspot," he told journalists.



It was not immediately clear what sparked the dispute.



"We are questioning witnesses to get to the bottom of this," Dedi said.



News broadcaster TVOne reported the fire started from a car outside the nightclub.



Television footage showed a burned section of the building housing the club and charred cars.



Dedi called on local community leaders to calm tensions.



"We are working with religious and community figures to prevent revenge attacks," he said.

