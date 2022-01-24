News World Pakistan makes fresh anti-polio push even as coronavirus cases rise

Pakistan on Monday launched a new door-to-door campaign to vaccinate millions of children against polio despite the risks posed by an alarming rise in coronavirus infections, an official said.



The five-day campaign will target more than 22 million children under the age of 5.



Around 150,000 frontline workers will span out across 70 districts to administer the oral drops while following Covid-19 safety protocols.



Pakistan started a polio programme in 1994 and came very close to eliminating the viral illness that can cause paralysis, difficulty breathing and death.



In 2019, the country recorded 147 cases, a five-year high, amid vaccine boycotts and attacks on health workers.



Militants linked with al-Qaeda often attack health workers. Last month, at least two policemen guarding polio vaccinators were killed in separate attacks in north-western Pakistan.



"We have launched the vaccination drive to build on the immunity the children have developed during last year despite an alarming rise of new coronavirus cases," Shahzad Baig, a health ministry official, said.



Pakistan and Afghanistan are among only a few countries in the world where polio is still endemic.



The first polio vaccination drive of the year starts at a time when the country is battling to bring down steadily rising daily infections of coronavirus.



Authorities have put sections of megacities such as Islamabad under localized lockdowns, banned entry of unvaccinated people in mosques and closed educational institutions where new cases are detected.







