HUNGARIAN FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS WE DONT WANT NEW COLD WAR

Hungarian foreign minister says we don't want new Cold War

Hungary's foreign minister warned on Monday of the threat of a new Cold War, amid tension between the West and Russia over Ukraine.

"We don't want a new Cold War. The Cold War period had tragic consequences in Central Eastern Europe, we wasted several decades," Peter Szijjarto said, adding that Hungary supported all diplomatic efforts and talks to resolve the standoff.

East-West tensions have risen since Russia massed troops near Ukraine's border, with Western countries fearing Moscow is preparing an invasion. Russia denies such plans.





