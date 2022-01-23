Tens of thousands protest against Covid-19 health rules in Brussels

Thousands of people took to the streets in Brussels on Sunday to protest against the Belgian authorities' health measures.



There were several tens of thousands of demonstrators in central Brussels, according to initial estimates, a police spokesperson told dpa.



Six people were arrested before the rally began for the possession of dangerous or prohibited objects, the spokesperson said.



Those at the rally held German, French and Polish flags, among others. Many failed to wear protective face masks.



Protesters also held signs showing their opposition to vaccines against Covid-19 and calling to "protect" children. The demonstration was organized by several European groups, according to Belga news agency.



