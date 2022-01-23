Italy reports coronavirus 138,860 cases on Sunday, 227 deaths

Italy reported 138,860 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, against 171,263 the day before, while the number of deaths fell to 227 from 333.

Italy has registered 143,523 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world.

The country has reported 9.9 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 19,627 on Sunday, up from 19,442 a day earlier. There were 132 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 121. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 1,685 from a previous 1,676.

Some 933,384 million tests were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 1.04 million, the health ministry said.