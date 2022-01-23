Gunfire at Burkina Faso capital, govt denies reports saying army seized power

Heavy gunfire could be heard from the main military camp in Burkina Faso's capital Ouagadougou early on Sunday morning, a Reuters witness said.

The gunfire at the Sangoule Lamizana camp, which houses the army's general staff, began at least as early as 5:00 a.m. (0500 GMT) and could still be heard as of 6:30.

Burkina Faso's government also confirmed gunfire at some military camps but denied reports on social media that the army had seized power.

"Information on social media would have people believe there was an army takeover," government spokesman Alkassoum Maiga said in a statement.

"The government, while recognising the validity of shootings in some barracks, denies this information and calls on the population to remain calm."

Burkina authorities arrested at least eight soldiers earlier this month on suspicion of conspiring against the government.