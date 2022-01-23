German health minister plans new vaccination drive in many languages

As Germany struggles to persuade a recalcitrant minority of the population to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has announced the launch of a new vaccination campaign for next week.



"We have a duty to reach out to people," the Social Democrat politician told Sunday's edition of the newspaper Bild. A broad campaign with posters as well as radio and TV spots will start on Tuesday, he said.



About a quarter of Germany's population have yet to receive their first shot of vaccination against the coronavirus.



This campaign is "more creative" than previous attempts to encourage the population to vaccinate. "And it is in many different languages," Lauterbach added.



According to the report, the new vaccination campaign is intended to address different target groups, including older people, families and young men in rural areas, as well as people with a migration background.



"We have to try everything to close the vaccination gap, which is also a prerequisite for a possible compulsory vaccination," Lauterbach said.



The German Bundestag is scheduled to debate the introduction of compulsory vaccination for the general population on Wednesday. The coalition government - comprised of the Social Democrats (SPD), the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats - has opted to abolish the parliamentary group constraint and to let lawmakers decide independently on the matter.



Deputy parliamentary whip for the SPD, Dirk Wiese, who is currently preparing key points for a possible compulsory vaccination from the age of 18 together with other government lawmakers, outlined some details of the plans ahead of the debate.



The rule is to be limited to one or two years, to apply to only three shots and be enforced through fines, he told dpa.



A YouGov survey commissioned by dpa suggests that support for a compulsory vaccination for the general population is in decline, even though a significant majority is still in favour of such a mandate.



Some 60 per cent support the introduction of compulsory vaccination, down from 63 per cent last month. Meanwhile 32 per cent said they were against it, up from 30 per cent.



Some 8 per cent of the 2,065 participants did not respond.



The government has already passed legislation to make vaccination compulsory for health and care workers. The law requires staff to be vaccinated by mid-March. No new employees will be taken on after that date unless they have a vaccine certificate.



However, some worry that a patchy implementation of the mandate will fuel Germany's shortage of health-care workers.



Roland Engehausen, executive director of the Bavarian Hospital Association, told dpa that he feared that the rule might be implemented differently on the federal, state and local levels.



This could fuel competition for desperately needed workers, he said.



Data compiled by recruitment platform Stepstone shows how the coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the shortage of health-care personnel in Germany, with the number of advertisements for the sector up by 85 per cent in December, compared to January 2020, before the pandemic.



According to the German disease control body, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), at least 61 million people in Germany had received their basic immunization with the usually necessary second shot by early Saturday. That is 73.3 per cent of the total population.



At least 41.7 million people have also received a booster vaccination.



The nationwide seven-day incidence rate of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants reported by the RKI has exceeded the threshold of 800 for the first time, reaching 806.8 on Sunday morning.



The day before, the value was 772.7, while a week ago, the nationwide incidence was 515.7, contrasting with just 220.7 the previous month.



Health authorities in Germany reported 85,440 new coronavirus infections to the RKI within one day on Sunday morning, while a week ago, there were 52,504 infections.



Experts expect more and more cases that cannot be recorded, partly because testing capacities and health offices are increasingly at their limits.



According to the new data, 54 deaths were recorded in Germany within 24 hours. A week ago, there were 47 deaths.



The RKI has counted 8,681,447 confirmed infections with the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.



The number of coronavirus patients admitted to hospitals per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was reported by the RKI on Friday as 3.77, up from 3.56 on Thursday. The figure is not reported at the weekend.



On Sunday, the RKI gave the number of people who had recovered as 7,230,000.



The number of people who died from or with the involvement of a confirmed infection with the virus rose to 116,718.



