Turkey receives 191,800 trademark applications in 2021

The Turkish Patent and Trademark Office (TurkPatent) received 191,779 trademark applications in 2021, according to official figures released on Friday.

Of total, more than 176,493 of them were domestic trademark applications, the TurkPatent data showed.

The number of trademark applications increased 12.4% year-on-year in 2021.

The office also received 17,566 patent applications last year, down 6.1% year-on-year.

A total of 4,490 utility models and 40,225 design applications were made between January and December. A total of 98.4% of utility models and 88.3% of the design applications were domestic, according to the data.