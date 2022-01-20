UKRAINE BRUSHES OFF BIDEN COMMENTS, WELCOMES WESTS COORDINATED RESPONSE ON RUSSIA

 Contact Us
Ukraine brushes off Biden comments, welcomes West's coordinated response on Russia

Published January 20,2022
Ukraine does not see comments by U.S. President Joe Biden, when he said Russia could carry a lower cost for an "incursion" rather than an "invasion" of Ukraine, as deviating from U.S. policy, a senior Ukrainian adviser told Reuters on Thursday.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office, said Ukraine welcomed that Biden had signalled a coordinated Western response in case Russia made a move on Ukraine.

"It is definitely not worth evaluating the words spoken the day before as something separate from the integral policy of the American administration," he wrote in a message.