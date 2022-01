Germany FM says Russian aggression against Ukraine will have 'grave consequences'

Any further aggression by Russia would have "grave consequences", German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned Thursday, as Berlin hosted crisis talks between the United States and European allies on the threat of Russia marching on Ukraine.

"We urge Russia to take steps towards de-escalation," Baerbock told a press conference alongside her US counterpart Antony Blinken. "Any further aggressive stance, any further aggression, would have grave consequences."