Brazil registers record daily number of COVID cases

Brazil registered 204,854 confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, breaking its daily record for the second day in a row, the Health Ministry said Wednesday.

A total of 338 people have also died due to the virus in the past 24 hours, according to the ministry's data.

The number of daily cases has exceeded 200,000 for the first time since the beginning of the epidemic in Brazil.

The country now has more than 23.43 million cases and over 621,855 deaths, while the number of recoveries exceeds 21.84 million.

To date, 315.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Brazil, where the most deaths have been caused by the virus worldwide after the US.

Since December 2019, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 5.56 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 337 million cases confirmed worldwide, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University.





