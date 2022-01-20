Austrian parliament approves climate fee on fossil fuels

The Austrian parliament has approved a climate fee on fossil fuels as part of the government's eco-social tax reform, which was adopted on Thursday.



That levy is to be returned to taxpayers as a so-called climate bonus to compensate for the higher prices for petrol, diesel, heating oil and natural gas.



This annual payment of 100 to 200 euros will be regionally staggered. People in rural areas with poor public transport connections will receive more, city dwellers less.



Austrians can expect to pay 30 euros (34.06 dollars) per ton of carbon dioxide (CO2), which will rise to 55 euros by 2025. Scientists and environmental organizations had demanded higher prices.



Overall, the tax reform is expected to bring individuals and enterprises a relief of 18 billion euros by 2025.



In addition, taxes for companies will be reduced from the current 25 per cent to 23 per cent by 2024.



