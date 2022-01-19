News World Pakistan raises security alert after flurry of deadly Taliban attacks

The Pakistani Taliban have launched a series of gun and bomb attacks on the country's security forces, killing and wounding scores of personnel and forcing authorities to raise security alert across major cities.



The Taliban targeted police, paramilitary forces and a convoy of refugees returning from neighbouring Afghanistan in at least a dozen of attacks this week, officials said on Wednesday.



At least three police officers and a paramilitary soldier were killed in the latest wave of violence that started on Monday, an Interior Ministry official said.



The ministry responded by raising the security level to high in several cities including the capital Islamabad and red alert around military facilities and installations, the official said.



One of the attacks involved a shootout between militants and police at a checkpoint in Islamabad. Attacks in the capital are rare. One officer and two attackers were killed.



The Pakistani Taliban have stepped up their violent campaign since counterparts swept to power in neighbouring Afghanistan last year.



The Pakistani Taliban follows the same hardline interpretation of Sunni Islam as their Afghan counterparts, but they have a different organisational setup.



Around 80, 000 Pakistani civilians and security forces have been killed in suicide bombings, bomb assaults and gun attacks by the Taliban in almost two decades of violence.







