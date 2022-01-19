Mexico reports over 49,000 new COVID cases

Mexico registered 49,343 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, according to the country's Health Ministry.

Battling the fourth wave of the pandemic, Mexico on Tuesday recorded the highest daily number of cases in recent weeks.

The total number of infections exceeded 4.43 million, while the recovery tally surpassed 3.47 million in the North American country.

The death toll has increased by 320 to 301,789 over the past 24 hours, while the number of active cases has passed 360,000.

So far, 64% of the population have received the 1st dose and 57% the 2nd dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as part of the mass vaccination campaign in Mexico.

Mexico, with a population surpassing 126 million, is the "14th country with the most cases in the world," according to the Worldometers website that compiles COVID-19 data.

Since December 2019, the coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 5.55 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 334 million cases confirmed globally, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University.