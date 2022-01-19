Germany tops 100,000 daily coronavirus cases for first time

Germany has topped 100,000 daily coronavirus cases for the first time since the pandemic began.



Figures from the country's disease control agency, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), released Wednesday morning showed 112,323 cases had been registered in 24 hours.



On Friday, the daily figures passed the 90,000 mark for the first time, and a week ago there were 80,430 new cases detected.



The seven-day incidence of infections per 100,000 people was at 584.4 on Wednesday, compared to 553.2 the day before and 407.5 a week earlier.



Across Germany, 239 deaths with or from Covid-19 were recorded in the latest 24-hour period, compared to 384 a week earlier.



The RKI has counted 8,186,850 coronavirus infections in Germany since the pandemic began. The true figure is likely much higher as many infections are not detected.



As of Tuesday, there were 3.17 hospitalizations per 100,000 people.



The number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 in Germany is now 7,098,400 and 116,081 deaths with or from Covid-19 have been recorded.

