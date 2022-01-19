Flights between Turkiye-Armenia, Turkiye-Erbil to start soon

Roundtrip flights between Turkey-Erbil and Turkey-Armenia will start soon, the Turkish authorities announced on Wednesday.

AnadoluJet will start flights between Gaziantep-Erbil as of Jan. 24 twice a week-Monday and Thursday, according to the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry.

Pegasus Airlines will operate flights between Istanbul and Yerevan, starting on Feb. 2, thrice a week.

On the Armenian side, Fly One Armenia will run three flights per week between Yerevan-Istanbul.

The aviation was the most affected sector by the COVID-19 pandemic, but its effect was minimized with the measures taken, the ministry said.

Recovery has begun in the sector thanks to measures, and the flight network has also expanded, it added.