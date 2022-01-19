Erdoğan set to visit Ukraine in coming days as West fears of possible Russian invasion

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will visit Ukraine "within a few weeks", Erdoğan aide said in his comments quoted by several media outlets, adding Turkey was in contact with it and Russia on resolving mounting tensions.

The West has voiced fears of a possible invasion of Ukraine by tens of thousands of Russian troops gathered near its border. Russia has denied such plans, while Erdoğan said on Tuesday the prospect of an invasion was "unrealistic".

Speaking at a panel late on Tuesday, Turkey's presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalın said Turkey did not want to see any kind of military conflict between the two countries and was fully committed to Ukraine's territorial integrity.

"This is why I think we need to understand that serious and real dialogue is more urgent than ever," he said. Erdoğan was in contact with both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the matter, he said.

"In fact, (Erdoğan) has invited them both, if they want, to come to Turkey and hold a meeting to resolve the problems...between them. Turkey is ready to take up any role it can to ease tensions," Kalın said in a staement.

NATO member Turkey has good ties with both Kyiv and Moscow, but opposes Russian policies in Syria and Libya, as well as its annexation of the Crimean peninsula in 2014. While forging cooperation with Russia on defence and energy, Ankara has also sold sophisticated drones to Ukraine.

In November, Erdoğan said Turkey was ready to be a mediator in the crisis, an offer that Kyiv welcomed but Moscow dismissed. Ankara has said sanctions on Russia is not a solution.

"We will be in close contact with the Russians to prevent any military offensive that would have grave and irreversible consequences," Kalın said.

"In such big, long-term geopolitical problems, there are no fast solutions," said Kalın, who is also Erdoğan's foreign policy adviser.



