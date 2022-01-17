Winter storms cause thousands of US flight cancellations

A series of winter storms that have smacked the US East Coast has led to over one thousand flight cancellations on Monday.

The storms have been impacting the eastern US since the weekend, and some 3,059 flights within, into, or out of the US were cancelled on Sunday, according to the FlightAware tracker website.

On Monday, some 1,385 flights were cancelled as storm clean up continues across parts of the region with others brace for additional snowfall.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina has the highest number of cancelled flights with 620, or about 95% of the airport's total. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, a major hub, comes in second with canceled flights sitting at 243.

The US capital's Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport rounds out the top three with 182 cancellations.

Much of the East Coast has been blanketed by a combination of frozen rain, and snow that has left over 200,000 people without power amid frigid temperatures. The storms have impacted a wide swathe of the eastern region from New York to Florida.

Up to a foot of snow is expected in Buffalo, New York on Monday while in the southern state of Florida the storms led to tornados forming on Sunday when over two dozen homes were destroyed.



