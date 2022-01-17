Serbian voters approve changes towards EU membership

Serbian voters on Sunday approved constitutional amendments moving the country closer to EU membership, election authorities have said.

Serbian citizens voted in a referendum on reforms to sections of the Constitution dealing with the judicial system in order to advance the country's bid to join the European Union.

The referendum asked, "Are you in favor of confirming the Act to amend the Constitution?" with more than 60% voting in favor, and less than 40% voting against, said the Serbian Supreme Election Board.

Voter turnout was over 30%.

The constitutional amendments would change judicial appointments, not any other part of the Constitution, through amending as many as 29 articles on the election of judges and prosecutors.

The referendum was backed by the US, EU, and some Western countries as a step in the right direction.

Serbia became an EU candidate country in 2012.