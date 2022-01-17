Coronavirus-related deaths, cases mount in Latin America

Countries across Latin America have reported new COVID-19 cases and fatalities, according to the official data announced Monday.

BRAZIL

At least 74 more people lost their lives in Brazil, and 24,934 people were infected over the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures of the country's Health Ministry.

The death toll in the country has risen to 621,045, and the total number of cases has exceeded 23.6 million.

MEXICO

A total of 19,132 new COVID-19 cases and 76 fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours in Mexico, according to the Health Ministry.

The country of 126 million people has so far recorded more than 4.36 million cases, 301,410 deaths, and over 3.43 million recoveries.

COLOMBIA

Colombia's Health Ministry reported 136 more fatalities from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 130,996.

The country's caseload surpassed 5.54 million, including 32,317 new infections, with more than 5.22 million recoveries.

ARGENTINA

According to data by Argentina's Health Ministry, 65,241 new infections brought the total number of cases to over 7.94 million.

After 51 patients died over the past day, the countrywide death toll has risen to 118,040. In the country with a population of nearly 45 million people, more than 6.81 million recoveries have been reported so far.

PERU

Peru reported 33 fatalities in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 203,464, according to the country's Health Ministry.

During the same period, 19,955 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country, taking the total number of infections to over 2.6 million.

Meanwhile, more than 2.58 million people have recovered from the disease.

CHILE

Over the past day, Chile reported 18 deaths related to COVID-19, pushing the death toll to 39,394, the country's Health Ministry said.

The number of infections rose by 9,454, raising the total number of cases to over 1.87 million. More than 1.78 million people have recovered so far.