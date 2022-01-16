TURKEYS PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN TO VISIT ALBANIA ON MONDAY

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will travel to Albania on Monday.

The visit comes at the invitation of Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama, Turkey's Communications Directorate said in a statement on Sunday.

Discussions will be held on all aspects of the strategic partnership between Turkey and Albania and steps to enhance cooperation between the two nations, the statement said.

Erdoğan will exchange views with top Albanian officials on regional and international issues, and also address Albania's parliament.

He will attend a handover ceremony for hundreds of houses built by Turkey in the northwestern town of Lac, which was struck by a powerful earthquake in November 2019.

Erdoğan will also inaugurate the Ethem Bey Mosque in the capital Tirana, which has been restored by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency.