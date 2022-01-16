Daily covid cases in Japan increased 50 times since new year

Daily covid-19 cases in Japan show an increase of 50 times since the start of the new year.

The new agency Kyodo stated that countrywide virus cases have surpassed the 25,000 mark for the first time since August.

Japan recorded 25,630 new covid cases in the last 24 hours, making the total number of cases of the country 1,859,973.

Some regions of the country broke their records. For instance, the southeast city Osaka recorded 3,692 new cases, while the southernmost Okinawa Island saw 1829 cases. Hiroshima was also among these cities, reporting more than 1,000 cases.

The number of cases recorded on January 1 in the country was 457, so in the last two weeks, the cases have increased 50 times.

The highest daily covid case number in Japan until now was 25,992, reported on 20 August 2021.