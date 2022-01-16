Beijing records first Omicron case weeks before Winter Olympics

Barely three weeks before the Winter Olympics are due to start, Beijing has recorded its first locally-transmitted case of the Omicron coronavirus variant.



Health authorities recorded a total of 65 local coronavirus infections across China on Sunday, with one case in the Chinese capital.



Despite the low numbers, Omicron is likely to be a challenge so close to the Olympics for China's zero-Covid strategy, which relies on mass testing, curfews, quarantine and lockdown.



At least four other parts of China have already reported infections with the highly contagious variant, including Beijing's neighbouring coastal city of Tianjin.



The Winter Games are due to start on February 4 with strict coronavirus rules. All participants will be kept separate from the general population to prevent infections outside the Olympic bubble.

