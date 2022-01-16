ALL OF GERMANYS NEIGHBOURS NOW DESIGNATED HIGH-RISK FOR COVID

The German government has put Austria back on its list of coronavirus high-risk countries due to its rising number of infections.



This means that as of Sunday all nine of Germany's neighbouring countries are now on the travel warning list.



Denmark, Poland, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, France, Luxembourg, Belgium and the Netherlands have long been designated as high-risk areas by the federal government.



Anyone entering Germany from these countries must go into quarantine for 10 days unless they are vaccinated against Covid-19 or have recovered from the disease.



The 10-day self-isolation period can be lifted as early as day five if a coronavirus test is administered that comes back negative.



For children who have not yet reached the age of 6, the quarantine ends automatically five days after entry.



In total, almost 140 of the approximately 200 countries in the world are now classified high-risk by Germany.



Austria had been taken off the list in December.



