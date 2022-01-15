Protest in Poland against opencast lignite mine near border

Dozens of environmental activists from the Czech Republic, Poland and Germany turned out to demonstrate against plans to expand a Polish mine on Saturday.



The protest march held at the site of the Turow open-cast lignite mine was peaceful, according to Thomas Franke, one of the organizers and a member of the Czech branch of Extinction Rebellion, an environmental activism group.



The participants followed Covid-19 safety regulations and wore face masks, and there were no large crowds, he told dpa.



There are controversial plans to expand the mine that is located in Turow, a short distance from both the German and Czech borders, despite a ruling against this by the European Court of Justice (ECJ).



Poland plans to expand and run the mine until lignite reserves run out in 2044, but the Czech government took the issue to court, arguing that the plans were made without an environmental impact assessment.



Mining continues even though the ECJ issued an injunction to stop all activities while it considered the case. The ECJ imposed a fine of 500,000 euros (570,000 dollars) on Poland for every day the country ignores the order.



