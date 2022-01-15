Germany posts record seven-day incidence of 497.1

Germany has posted a record seven-day incidence of 497.1 coronavirus infections per 100,000 residents, the country's national disease control agency said on Saturday.



This was the highest seven-day incidence figure since the start of the pandemic and compared to 470.6 a day earlier.



A week ago the nationwide incidence was 335.9, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said in Berlin.



The agency also reported 78 022 new infections within a 24-hour period, up from 55,889 infections a week ago.



The agency Friday said that 3.23 coronavirus patients per 100,000 inhabitants were admitted to hospitals in the current seven-day period (Thursday: 3.09). The figure is not updated at the weekend.



The figure has risen again for the first time in a few days, according to the disease control agency.



The RKI meanwhile reported a daily death toll of 235 coronavirus-related deaths, down from 286 a week before.



So far, 115,572 people have died in Germany after catching the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.



German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said on Friday that the "right package of measures are in place" to lessen the current Omicron wave of the coronavirus pandemic, even as daily new infections have been skyrocketing.



In the past few weeks, the German federal government and states have adopted stricter contact rules - especially when it comes to unvaccinated people - and shortened quarantine periods.

