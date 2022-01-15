1,000 people in Hamburg protest against anti-vaccination movement

More than 1,000 people attended a demonstration against Covid-19 deniers and conspiracy theorists held in Hamburg on Saturday.



Police said there was a still a large crowd of people at the event, held under the banner "Solidarity and Enlightenment instead of Conspiracy Ideologies." The rally was originally planned as a counter demonstration to a protest by anti-vaccination activists where up to 15,000 participants were expected.



However, police banned the anti-vaccination event on Thursday, citing the danger of infection as Omicron spreads nationwide.



An administrative court rejected an urgent appeal by the organizer to have the ban reversed.



Further demonstrations were planned in Hamburg throughout the course of the day, with some gatherings planned by opponents to the government's health policies amid the Covid-19 pandemic.



Large numbers of police were in the city, ahead of the events.

