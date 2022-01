Kyiv on Friday reported a massive cyber attack on key government websites as tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine escalate following several rounds of unsuccessful talks.

The ministry of education said on Facebook that its website was down due to a "global (cyber) attack" that had taken place overnight. The website of the foreign ministry was also down and for a time displayed a message in Ukrainian, Russian and Polish that said "be afraid and expect the worst." The websites of the cabinet and the emergency ministry were also down.