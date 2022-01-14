Turkish defense chief: NATO is more active than ever before

Calling it "the most successful defense alliance in history," the Turkish national defense minister said on Friday that NATO is more active than ever before.

Speaking at the 3rd Corps Command in Istanbul, Hulusi Akar said NATO has been the pillar of European security since World War II.

Reminding that 2022 marks the 70th anniversary of Turkiye's accession into NATO, he said Turkiye has been successfully fulfilling all duties and missions entrusted to it since 1952.

Akar recalled that he commanded NATO Rapid Deployable Corps Turkiye (NRDC-T) between 2009 and 2011.

Founded on April 4, 1949, the alliance currently has 30 members and is headquartered in Brussels.