NATO to sign deal on closer cyber cooperation with Ukraine: Stoltenberg

Reuters WORLD
Published January 14,2022
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg strongly condemned on Friday the cyberattacks on the Ukrainian government and said the western military alliance would sign an agreement on closer cyber security cooperation with Kyiv in the coming days.

"NATO cyber experts in Brussels have been exchanging information with their Ukrainian counterparts on the current malicious cyber activities," Stoltenberg said in a statement.

"Allied experts in the country are also supporting the Ukrainian authorities on the ground. In the coming days, NATO and Ukraine will sign an agreement on enhanced cyber cooperation, including Ukrainian access to NATO's malware information sharing platform."