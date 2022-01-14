China reports 201 new coronavirus cases on Jan 13 vs 190 a day earlier

China reported 201 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Jan. 13, up from 190 a day earlier, its health authority said on Friday.

Of the new infections, 143 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, compared with 124 a day earlier.

The new locally transmitted cases were in Henan, Tianjin, Shaanxi, Guangdong and Shanghai.

China reported 42 new asymptomatic cases, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, higher than 31 infections a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.

As of Jan. 13, mainland China had 104,580 confirmed cases.