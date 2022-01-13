Turkey urges Greece to avoid 'baseless allegations'

False accusations frequently put forward by Greece overshadow the efforts toward establishing a sincere and honest dialogue for the settlement of problems between the two countries, Turkey's Foregin Ministry spokesman said Thursday.

Citing Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou's recent speech in Athens, Tanju Bilgic said Ankara regrets the "baseless claims and remarks distorting our recent history."

The allegations do not change "that it was Greece that attempted to invade and occupy Anatolia, and that the Greek army committed barbaric crimes against humanity, especially against innocent civilians in the Western Anatolian region," he said.

In the face of such atrocities, Bilgic reminded Greece that it was "obliged to pay a compensation, pursuant to the Article 59 of the Lausanne Peace Treaty" which were also recorded in the report of the Allied Powers Inquiry Commission.

He further stressed "such attitudes and behaviors are incompatible with responsibilities expected from dignitaries of state."

"We once again invite our neighbor Greece to adhere to common sense and constructive understanding," he added.